St Cuthbert's

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Brattleby



St Cuthbert’s is a small church with Norman features, a striking 12th century tower and arches. There has been a church on this site for over 1,000 years, serving the svillage. The remains of a Saxon cross stand in the beautiful churchyard with its tall trees.



The church was heavily restored in the 19th Century by the great Lincolnshire architect, James Fowler. The north aisle, however, parts of the chancel, and the whole of the west end are Norman or products of a rebuild in the 15th century. The tower is mostly 15th century, on an earlier structure, and contains three important bells and a bell-frame from around 1430.



Thanks for dropping by