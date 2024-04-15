Previous
St Cuthbert's
Photo 2795

St Cuthbert's

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Brattleby

St Cuthbert’s is a small church with Norman features, a striking 12th century tower and arches. There has been a church on this site for over 1,000 years, serving the svillage. The remains of a Saxon cross stand in the beautiful churchyard with its tall trees.

The church was heavily restored in the 19th Century by the great Lincolnshire architect, James Fowler. The north aisle, however, parts of the chancel, and the whole of the west end are Norman or products of a rebuild in the 15th century. The tower is mostly 15th century, on an earlier structure, and contains three important bells and a bell-frame from around 1430.

15th April 2024

Phil Sandford

Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
April 15th, 2024  
Brian ace
Nice - loving your series
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an usual church. The steeple looks quite strange a though it doesn't quite fit the design
April 15th, 2024  
