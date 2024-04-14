St John The Baptist

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Scampton.



On the western edge of the village below RAF Scampton, where the Dambuster raids were flown from and now home to the Red Arrows; there is an RAF chapel in the church with Squadron badges and there are several Commonwealth War Graves in the churchyard.



The tower dates from the 14th century but the church was restored by Bodley and Garner in 1876-77, with the whole of the east end being rebuilt at this time. It is thought that the windows in the north aisle were originally from the demolished Scampton Manor House. Parts of the timeline of this church are still visible including the 16th century chancel arch and north arcade with octagonal pillars.



