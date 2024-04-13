Sign up
Previous
Photo 2793
St Michael and All Angels
The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Cammeringham.
The present day church is in a very different form to the original medieval building that was originally in this location, but it remains a holy place of great beauty.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
30-shots2024
,
lincolnshire-parish-churches
,
cammeringham
,
st-michael-and-all-angels
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
April 13th, 2024
Wylie
ace
lovely shot of this classic church.
April 13th, 2024
