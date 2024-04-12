Previous
St Giles by phil_sandford
St Giles

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Langton by Wragby.

A church is likely to have stood on the site since medieval times; the first recorded incumbent dating from 1215. The present church is a mixture of Victorian and Medieval styles. The oldest part is the impressive perpendicular tower, probably dating from the mid 14th century. The remainder of the church was erected in 1866 replacing a church constructed in 1766. One of the stained glass widows depicts Stephen Langton, Archbishop of Canterbury (1207 - 1228) who was a central figure in the drafting and signing of Magna Carta in 1215.

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
I like your composition with the veil of branches & new leaves in front of it.
Lou Ann ace
Oh! This just might be my favorite church photo so far. Love the tree branches in the foreground.
