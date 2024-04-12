St Giles

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Langton by Wragby.



A church is likely to have stood on the site since medieval times; the first recorded incumbent dating from 1215. The present church is a mixture of Victorian and Medieval styles. The oldest part is the impressive perpendicular tower, probably dating from the mid 14th century. The remainder of the church was erected in 1866 replacing a church constructed in 1766. One of the stained glass widows depicts Stephen Langton, Archbishop of Canterbury (1207 - 1228) who was a central figure in the drafting and signing of Magna Carta in 1215.



