All Saints

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Faldingworth.



The 14th century tower had the shingled broach spire added in 1890, when the rest of the church was rebuilt in the Decorated style by well known Durham architect Charles Hodgson Fowler. The total cost was £2490 5s 10d! Fragments of the 14th century church are still to be found in the fabric of the church.



The Polish Air Force and Royal Air Force served nearby at the former RAF Faldingworth and this is commemorated throughout the church including in a stained glass window and the porch gates.



