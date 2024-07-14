Previous
Not Changed a Bit by phil_sandford
Photo 2885

Not Changed a Bit

in nearly 39 years.

Thanks for dropping by.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
790% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise