Previous
Photo 775
Fishing
I was luck to be sitting at water level photographing the Osprey.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I can not but marvel at your series of the Osprey fishing ! fav
July 29th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Excellent pov!!
July 29th, 2024
Chrissie
Stunning
July 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow
July 29th, 2024
