Previous
Photo 776
View of the Rappahannock River
Osprey flies across the river
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
7
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
783
photos
253
followers
246
following
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
July 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love the feather patterns on the tail and wings.
July 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Must be fantastic to be an osprey, spread your wings and soar.....
July 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Gorgeous... love the sharp focus on the osprey and the nice soft background of the river.
July 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic focus. Love those little water drops trailing behind.
July 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
An incredibly close detailed capture
July 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Stunning!
July 30th, 2024
