View of the Rappahannock River by photographycrazy
Photo 776

View of the Rappahannock River

Osprey flies across the river
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
July 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love the feather patterns on the tail and wings.
July 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Must be fantastic to be an osprey, spread your wings and soar.....
July 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Gorgeous... love the sharp focus on the osprey and the nice soft background of the river.
July 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic focus. Love those little water drops trailing behind.
July 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
An incredibly close detailed capture
July 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Stunning!
July 30th, 2024  
