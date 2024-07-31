Previous
Osprey weren't the only ones catching fish by photographycrazy
Photo 777

Osprey weren't the only ones catching fish

Cormorant on the Rappahannock
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

LManning (Laura) ace
That eye! Fantastic.
July 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow…. Tremendous capture, the detail is superb. Beautiful Cormorant… the eye is sparkling maybe with excitement
Love it!
July 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
FAVtastic!
July 31st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous catch - it's amazing how much they can swallow...
July 31st, 2024  
