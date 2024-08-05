Previous
Osprey by photographycrazy
Photo 781

Osprey

Just a couple more Osprey pics. I took over 10,000 pics in 2 weeks with many day overcast or raining.

Hurricane Debby flew by us last night, this morning. Lots of rain and wind. She jogged to the coastline and was 80 miles away. Keep losing power! But, we are fine!
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Glad to hear you’re ok. Another fab pic
August 5th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous
August 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture, good to hear you are safe
August 5th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Stellar capture. Stay safe and hope your power stays on.
August 5th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
10,000 pics! Amazing. And the one you've chosen to share here is incredible. Glad the hurricane didn't cause any problems for you.
August 5th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Another amazing capture! Glad to hear Debby didn't cause too much trouble for you. It sounds like it'll cause lots of flooding in some areas.
August 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I am glad your family made it okay through the hurricane. Fabulous shot.
August 5th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
glad Debby is on her way... fabuloso snipped snap of a moment
August 5th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
A very nice shot.
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise