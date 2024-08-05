Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
Osprey
Just a couple more Osprey pics. I took over 10,000 pics in 2 weeks with many day overcast or raining.
Hurricane Debby flew by us last night, this morning. Lots of rain and wind. She jogged to the coastline and was 80 miles away. Keep losing power! But, we are fine!
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
9
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Glad to hear you’re ok. Another fab pic
August 5th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous
August 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture, good to hear you are safe
August 5th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Stellar capture. Stay safe and hope your power stays on.
August 5th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
10,000 pics! Amazing. And the one you've chosen to share here is incredible. Glad the hurricane didn't cause any problems for you.
August 5th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Another amazing capture! Glad to hear Debby didn't cause too much trouble for you. It sounds like it'll cause lots of flooding in some areas.
August 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
I am glad your family made it okay through the hurricane. Fabulous shot.
August 5th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
glad Debby is on her way... fabuloso snipped snap of a moment
August 5th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
A very nice shot.
August 5th, 2024
