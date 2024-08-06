Previous
Osprey On the Rappahannock River by photographycrazy
Osprey On the Rappahannock River

Thank-you for coming along with me as I shared Osprey pics. Already looking forward to returning next year!
Beryl Lloyd
Wow! the strength in those talons and wings as he scoops up his lunch ! fab. and a fav
August 6th, 2024  
Annie D
wow! amazing timing
August 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
All great shots! I'm always amazed at the success rate of the ospreys catching fish! They are quite skillful.
August 6th, 2024  
