Previous
Photo 782
Osprey On the Rappahannock River
Thank-you for coming along with me as I shared Osprey pics. Already looking forward to returning next year!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! the strength in those talons and wings as he scoops up his lunch ! fab. and a fav
August 6th, 2024
Annie D
ace
wow! amazing timing
August 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
All great shots! I'm always amazed at the success rate of the ospreys catching fish! They are quite skillful.
August 6th, 2024
