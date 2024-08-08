Previous
Tricolor Heron preening by photographycrazy
Photo 784

Tricolor Heron preening

Captured in the early morning light
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot , grooming at the beginning of the day ! fav
August 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is some comb that long beak makes! I always love the very Jurassic eyes of herons.
August 8th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely capture with good detail.
August 8th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Magnificent!
August 8th, 2024  
