Reddish Egret fishing by photographycrazy
Photo 785

Reddish Egret fishing

Doesn't look red does it! It's a white morph. Captured at Ft DeSoto Beach Fl.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

gloria jones ace
Spectacular capture
August 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
In for the kill
August 9th, 2024  
