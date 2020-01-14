Previous
Bad to Good by photogypsy
Bad to Good

So I took the photo of my house repairs and made art out of it. I turned what is a negative and made it a positive.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
176% complete

