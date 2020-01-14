Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 646
Bad to Good
So I took the photo of my house repairs and made art out of it. I turned what is a negative and made it a positive.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
646
photos
18
followers
115
following
176% complete
View this month »
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
12th January 2020 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
repairs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close