Full of Hearts by photogypsy
Photo 676

Full of Hearts

Heading into Valentine's Day there are heart stuff everywhere. I took photos of a variety of things to see what I wanted to post. This was a container full of heart stickers. I liked the contrast in colors.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
