Previous
Next
Remnants of the Rain by photogypsy
Photo 688

Remnants of the Rain

Another rainy day here so I decided to get creative with my display. Three photos of different views or takes on the rain, but all show the effects of the weather. Hopefully tomorrow will give me more to work with.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise