Slivers of Sky by photogypsy
Photo 703

Slivers of Sky

So, in an otherwise grey day, it was nice to see slivers of the blue sky peeking through. I can only hope to see move of the sky as the days to Spring get closer.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
193% complete

