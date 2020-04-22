Previous
Symbols of Inspiration by photogypsy
Symbols of Inspiration

We went to a nearby metro park today for a walk. While walking a few of the trails, we started finding different messages on different textures. The boys started getting excited as we came upon each one. Here is just a few of the ones we saw.
