Photo 745
Symbols of Inspiration
We went to a nearby metro park today for a walk. While walking a few of the trails, we started finding different messages on different textures. The boys started getting excited as we came upon each one. Here is just a few of the ones we saw.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
messages
inspiration
chalk
