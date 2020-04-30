Previous
I See You by photogypsy
Photo 753

I See You

Fooling around with my nephews again and I loved how the natural light of the window shown on my nephews eyes. The light made them sparkle. Oh how I could get lost looking in his eyes. I so love him and his brother.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
