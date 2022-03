Whatchamacallit

I saw a video the other day that said you should photograph things around the house, but do it in unique ways. I'm house sitting right now and decided to do that after a long day at work. I found a puzzle of sorts and took a few shots of it at different angles. I then decided to try out some software I have along with the photo. This picture is the way one of my photos turned out. I feel like it adds character to the original item...you know, whatchamacallit.