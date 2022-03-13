Sign up
Photo 804
Snow Furniture
With the snow that fell the other night and the blowing and drifting since then, it has created some interesting patterns. I like how it looks like cushions on these chairs creating snow furniture.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
12th March 2022 9:09am
Tags
snow
chairs
