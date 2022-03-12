Sign up
Photo 803
The Sound of Music
Still utilizing what I have at my disposal since the weather outside is cold. The piano is a great backdrop and I just incorporated some color for effect. I really think it turned out pretty good.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
1
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Tags
keys
,
color
,
piano
,
mosaic
Jacqueline
ace
Great editing!
March 12th, 2022
