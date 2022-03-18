Previous
Glimpses of a Full Moon by photogypsy
Photo 809

Glimpses of a Full Moon

Tonight is a full moon. The moon always fascinates me. I had to try and get a few shots, but it has been storming so I had to get my shots in between clouds.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Tracy

@photogypsy
Photo Details

