Photo 824
A Funky Monkey, Tiger & Moose
It sounds like the start of an interesting story. There once was a funky monkey and a tiger who teamed up to jump a moose. This is the result. Believe it or not, all survived.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
monkey
,
tiger
,
moose
,
facepaint
