Photo 833
Flower Kaleidoscope
This is what flowers look like on the other end of a kaleidoscope. I took 4 shot from spinning the flower bed around and these are those shots. Very pretty if you ask me.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
flowers
color
kaleidoscope
