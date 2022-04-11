Previous
Flower Kaleidoscope by photogypsy
Photo 833

Flower Kaleidoscope

This is what flowers look like on the other end of a kaleidoscope. I took 4 shot from spinning the flower bed around and these are those shots. Very pretty if you ask me.
Tracy

