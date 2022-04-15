Previous
Next
Three of a Kind by photogypsy
Photo 837

Three of a Kind

Here is a trio of langur monkeys. The last time we visited with them my nephew had his face painted and they tried to attack him through the glass.

Today's visit had just as much excitement when people in the zoo started running exclaiming there was an active shooter, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise