Photo 837
Three of a Kind
Here is a trio of langur monkeys. The last time we visited with them my nephew had his face painted and they tried to attack him through the glass.
Today's visit had just as much excitement when people in the zoo started running exclaiming there was an active shooter, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
885
photos
23
followers
140
following
229% complete
View this month »
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
15th April 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
