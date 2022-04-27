Previous
Golden Sunset by photogypsy
Photo 849

Golden Sunset

Looking out the back door of my sister's place and this is what you see, a really beautiful golden sunset.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Tracy

photogypsy
Tracy
Photo Details

