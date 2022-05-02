Previous
Night View from the Porch by photogypsy
Photo 854

Night View from the Porch

If you've ever seen the movie "Rear Window" with James Stewart, this shot kind of made me think of that. Maybe it was the lights from the house shining. It captured the eerieness of the stormy night.
2nd May 2022

Tracy

@photogypsy
