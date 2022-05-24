Sign up
Photo 876
A Rose is A Rose
Or is it? This beauty is in my backyard. There are many buds on the bush, but this one looked so perfect compared to the others.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
924
photos
24
followers
143
following
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
1
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
24th May 2022 7:31pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rose
