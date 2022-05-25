Bamboo Forest

When I first moved into my house, having a wall of bamboo along the back perimeter of my yard was kind of nice. It was serene and created a privacy wall. But in the two years I've been in this house I've seen what an invasive plant bamboo actually is. The stalks pop up all over the yard and I constantly have to take sheets to them. It is often hard to keep up with the growth. I have managed to corral it, but still need to get rid of more of the stalks. Any ideas on how to rid myself of these permanently?