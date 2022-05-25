Previous
Bamboo Forest by photogypsy
Bamboo Forest

When I first moved into my house, having a wall of bamboo along the back perimeter of my yard was kind of nice. It was serene and created a privacy wall. But in the two years I've been in this house I've seen what an invasive plant bamboo actually is. The stalks pop up all over the yard and I constantly have to take sheets to them. It is often hard to keep up with the growth. I have managed to corral it, but still need to get rid of more of the stalks. Any ideas on how to rid myself of these permanently?
Tracy

Mark Prince ace
Move house ? Its very invasive and as you say its hard work. You could try cutting it all down to ground level, and very regularly use your lawn mower, on its lowest setting to clear the whole area. You need to do this all the time, to stop it producing more shoots. It might take two or three years though.
May 25th, 2022  
