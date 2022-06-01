Previous
Contemplation by photogypsy
Photo 884

Contemplation

Every once in a while I take photos of Chloe in different ways. This one looks like she is contemplating what she wants to do next. She moves so fast that I am kind of surprised that I was able to capture this photo.
1st June 2022

Tracy

ace
photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details

