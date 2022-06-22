Nature Preserve

So today's staycation adventure led us hiking and to an outdoor drama of Tecumseh. The hiking was at a nature preserve about an hour outside the city. We've never been to this place, but liked it so much we will probably return another day. We were limited on our time today and took the shorter hike which led us by a couple caves like the one pictured and even a waterfall. It was a hot, steamy day, but we couldn't feel the heat under the canopy of leaves. It was just what we needed to get the heart pumping.