Previous
Next
Nature Preserve by photogypsy
Photo 905

Nature Preserve

So today's staycation adventure led us hiking and to an outdoor drama of Tecumseh. The hiking was at a nature preserve about an hour outside the city. We've never been to this place, but liked it so much we will probably return another day. We were limited on our time today and took the shorter hike which led us by a couple caves like the one pictured and even a waterfall. It was a hot, steamy day, but we couldn't feel the heat under the canopy of leaves. It was just what we needed to get the heart pumping.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise