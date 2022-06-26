Welcome to the Bat Cave

Look closely. You will see bats emerging from the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin. It shelters the largest urban bat colony in North America. Between 750,000 and 1.5 million bats fly out near dusk.



Starting in late March and continuing through early fall, North America's largest urban bat population calls Austin home. The bats begin to wake up and start their night flight around sunset. The first few bats begin to trickle out from under the bridge then. After the sun sets, the show really begins, and hundreds to thousands of bats pour out and cascade East over Lady Bird Lake.



The best time to witness the bats is around sunset, but the nightly show can take place anywhere from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. It can take as long as 45 minutes for all of the bats to exit the bridge for the night. Plan to arrive early in order to find parking and get your spot.



This was a great first night in Austin.