Previous
Photo 955
Jump Shot
So my nephews have started playing basketball during the winter. This was the first night of practice. He played last winter so he was holding his own during this practice. I was lucky enough to get this action shot of him going for a basket.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
0
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
955
photos
25
followers
144
following
261% complete
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
9th January 2024 7:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
basketball
,
sports
,
nephew
,
net
Walks @ 7
ace
What fabulous timing. Good luck to him.
January 12th, 2024
