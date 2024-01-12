Previous
Jump Shot by photogypsy
Photo 955

Jump Shot

So my nephews have started playing basketball during the winter. This was the first night of practice. He played last winter so he was holding his own during this practice. I was lucky enough to get this action shot of him going for a basket.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
What fabulous timing. Good luck to him.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise