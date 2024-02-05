Previous
Spirals by photogypsy
Spirals

Love these colorful Chiluly balls at our local conservatory. I couldn't help taking photos of them. I like how each one is unique with the different spirals within each ball. Makes for fun.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love his work- some of it's a bit odd looking but the colors always draw me in. Nice shot!
February 5th, 2024  
