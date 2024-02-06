Sign up
Photo 980
Look This Way
This was taken towards dusk as I was headed to my sister's house. The sunset caught my eye. It wasn't until I was reviewing the photo that I noticed the arrows lining up with the setting sun.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
sun
,
clouds
,
dusk
,
arrows
