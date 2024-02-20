Previous
Frosty Morning by photogypsy
Photo 994

Frosty Morning

When I went out to my car this morning, the sun was shining, but there was frost all over the windows. It was just begging to be photographed so that's exactly what I did.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice capture
February 23rd, 2024  
