Photo 994
Frosty Morning
When I went out to my car this morning, the sun was shining, but there was frost all over the windows. It was just begging to be photographed so that's exactly what I did.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
20th February 2024 7:57am
Public
window
sun
glass
frost
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice capture
February 23rd, 2024
