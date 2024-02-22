Previous
Downpour of Blessings

Today was a very wet and rainy day. I was looking for inspiration for today's photo. I took some others from my car looking out into the rain, but wasn't satisfied with the way they turned out. I got home from work and stepped out of my car only to see a million puddles with the rain still coming down pretty good. That's when I took this photo. I like the details of the raindrops hitting the water and creating the circle patterns in the puddles...in a way the rain was a blessing...at least for today and for this photo.
Tracy

@ 7 ace
Way to see art in the mundane
February 23rd, 2024  
