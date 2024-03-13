Previous
The Way Home by photogypsy
The Way Home

This is the path to my house. This POV gives it a new look than what it appears on first glance. I like the mix of elements in the photo as well as the contrast of light.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
