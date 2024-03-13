Sign up
Photo 1016
The Way Home
This is the path to my house. This POV gives it a new look than what it appears on first glance. I like the mix of elements in the photo as well as the contrast of light.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
light
,
sidewalk
,
yard
