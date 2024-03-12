Sign up
Photo 1015
Frosty Morning
This photo is looking out my car window as I got in it to head to work. I had to allow it some time to defrost as there was frost on the windows. All this while the sun was coming up. I thought it made a unique look so I grabbed the camera.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
11th March 2024 7:57am
window
,
morning
,
sunshine
,
frost
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this, especially on black, a great combination of swirl and static.
March 15th, 2024
