Frosty Morning by photogypsy
Photo 1015

Frosty Morning

This photo is looking out my car window as I got in it to head to work. I had to allow it some time to defrost as there was frost on the windows. All this while the sun was coming up. I thought it made a unique look so I grabbed the camera.
12th March 2024

Love this, especially on black, a great combination of swirl and static.
March 15th, 2024  
