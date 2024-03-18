Sign up
Photo 1021
Spring has Sprung
The flowers are starting to poke through the ground even though the weather hasn't been consistently warm. The up and down weather patterns have flowers confused as to whether to appear or not. I'm seeing more and more flowers popping up these days.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
daffodils
