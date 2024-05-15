Sign up
Photo 1079
Legopalooza
Took the boys to play at Legoland on our day off. We had a great day enjoying the rides, seeing the shows and buying kits to put together. The boys even got to experience a virtual reality game inspired by Legos.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
legos
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun times
June 19th, 2024
