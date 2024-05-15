Legopalooza

Previous
Took the boys to play at Legoland on our day off. We had a great day enjoying the rides, seeing the shows and buying kits to put together. The boys even got to experience a virtual reality game inspired by Legos.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Tracy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun times
June 19th, 2024  
