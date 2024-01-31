Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
The Milk Man
Just a little milk added to water. Light source is under the glass.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
145
photos
13
followers
28
following
21% complete
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
30
76
31
34
35
32
77
78
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
31st January 2024 8:59am
Tags
water
,
abstract
,
milk
,
liquid
,
milk-man
Dave
ace
My first thought was a school of jellyfish, then thick smoke. Either way it's a beautiful abstract.
January 31st, 2024
