Previous
The Milk Man by photohoot
78 / 365

The Milk Man

Just a little milk added to water. Light source is under the glass.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
My first thought was a school of jellyfish, then thick smoke. Either way it's a beautiful abstract.
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise