Hills and Valleys by photohoot
136 / 365

Hills and Valleys

the leaves of the Bird of Paradise.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Walks @ 7 ace
What a cool abstract, fav!
March 29th, 2024  
Wendy ace
thanks! not sure how I got it....happy little accident ;-)
March 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh nice abstract
March 29th, 2024  
