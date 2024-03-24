Previous
Rut Row by photohoot
93 / 365

Rut Row

It's Nero! The little guy was moving around so much. It was difficult to get a decent shot, so I just kept shooting. 😂
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
26% complete

Denise Norden
Great snout lol. My guy hates the camera.
March 26th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Haha!
March 26th, 2024  
