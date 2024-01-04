Buttered Biscuit 2

Lia brought my grandson to visit after going to the vet. They said he was really about 5 years old and the sweetest male cat ever. They thanked her with a discount for choosing a cat that might not have ever been chosen over a kitten.

Lia said she had every intention of picking a kitten. When she was there looking at her options, this fellow took his chances and walked to her and rubbed her leg. It was over after that. He had found his forever home and she had found her forever friend. It's a love story.