A Bunch of Dried Weeds and a Tree by pixelchix
4 / 365

A Bunch of Dried Weeds and a Tree

What can I say, I suck at titles!

Happy weekend all. Stay safe out there.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Heather (pixelchix)

@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
PhylM-S ace
The Titling is perfect! Happy weekend!
July 5th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOL, I feel your pain! Lovin' the mood here, the back lit weeds, all that tree texture. Very way cool.
July 5th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot/processing...at least the title is honest...
July 5th, 2020  
