4 / 365
A Bunch of Dried Weeds and a Tree
What can I say, I suck at titles!
Happy weekend all. Stay safe out there.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
PhylM-S
ace
The Titling is perfect! Happy weekend!
July 5th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
LOL, I feel your pain! Lovin' the mood here, the back lit weeds, all that tree texture. Very way cool.
July 5th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great shot/processing...at least the title is honest...
July 5th, 2020
