Raindrop or peardrop? by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3674

Raindrop or peardrop?

Snapped on my walk to work this morning.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
