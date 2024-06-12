Sign up
Photo 3674
Raindrop or peardrop?
Snapped on my walk to work this morning.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
plainjaneandnononsense
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
12th June 2024 3:52pm
Tags
rain
,
drop
,
pear
,
pjnn
