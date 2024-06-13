Previous
Being busy! by plainjaneandnononsense
Being busy!

Using wooden craft beads and thin cord elastic to create some colourful bracelets to donate as fillers for shoeboxes.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details

