Looks can be deceptive by plainjaneandnononsense
Looks can be deceptive

Spotted this is the woods on my wellbeing walk today. Had to Google it and apparently it's an Arum. Also known as Jack in the pulpit, Lords and Ladies, Cuckoopint and is poisonous!
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
